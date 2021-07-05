Home News Africa Governor Makinde Appoints New CoS
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed Segun Ogunwuyi as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

Ogunwuyi is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University and also, a certified Accountant and Financial consultant.

Recall that Makinde, some days ago, dissolved the State Executive Council last week by the governor

The newly appointed Chief of Staff, Ogunwuyi, was in 2019 named the Executive Assistant to the governor on Investment.

