governor-buni-calls-for-support-to-soldiers-in-frontline

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has appealed to the people of the state to support, cooperate and encourage security operatives in their patriotic national duty od ensuring that communities are safe.

Buni made the appeal in his sallah message to the people of Yobe State.

He said, the occasion teaches love, sacrifices, honesty generosity and above all the fear of Allah.

According to Buni, the period of Eid-el-Kabir calls for a deep reflection into the lessons of devotion, sacrifice and obedience as examplified by the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail.

He appealed to privileged persons in communties to imbibe the lesson to support the less privileged, adding that, we should support the less privileged to celebrate the occasion.

Governor Mai Mala Buni appreciated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that peace is fully restored in Yobe State, the North East and Nigeria.

“This festival also provides us with the apportunity to express our profound gratitude to Allah for the relative peace we now enjoy accross the state.” Buni added.

He assured that government will continue to provide infrastructure, qualitative education, health care delivery, roads, employment and empowerment opportunities among others to make life more meaningful to our citizens.

Governor Buni salutes the courage and bravery of the security forces for making great sacrifices to ensure peace is maintained and enjoyed in the state and country.

