governor-bello-swears-in-niger-state-acting-grand-khadi

Governor Abubakar Bello has sworn in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal.

During the swearing-in held at the Government House, Bello charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, just and professionally.

He added that the Grand Khadi is a man of integrity with unquestionable character and has no doubt that he will discharge his duties judiciously.

The governor prayed for a less crime society so that workload of judges reduces as they were presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing Bill, Two Others

He congratulated the Grand Khadi for his appointment which was based on merit, praying for God’s guidance to direct his affairs.

The Grand Khadi thanked the Governor for the appointment, and for effectively utilizing the resources of the state for both material and administrative advancement.

He promised to build on the legacies of his predecessors and perform his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

Grand Khadi Musa Kigera expressed his gratitude to the state Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bawa Bwari, his immediate predecessor, Mohammed Danjuma, the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, and all the judges.

Until he was appointed the Acting Grand Khadi he was the Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, Minna.


