governor-badaru-elevates-media-aide,-sankara-to-commissioner

Governor Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, has approved the appointment of his long-time Media Aide, Auwalu Sankara, as a commissioner in his cabinet.

Alhaji Auwalu Sankara has been the Special Adviser Broadcast and Social Media to Governor Badaru since the beginning of the government in 2015, a position he held till his recent appointment.

Badaru announced the appointment of Sankara through his new Special on Media, Habibu Kila, Saturday.

The governor in the letter of the appointment, described Auwalu Sankara as a hardworking personality who had done well in projecting the good image of the government.

He said, “Auwalu Sankara has been very resilient, selfless, loyal and above all, fear of God, which make him stand out as a distinguished personality.

The governor explained that a letter has already been transmitted to the State Assembly for their approval of the appointment although there was yet a portfolio attached.