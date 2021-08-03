Home News Africa Governor Abiodun’s father Dies
News Africa

Governor Abiodun’s father Dies

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
governor-abiodun’s-father-dies

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Aboodun lost his father, Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, at age of 89 after a brief illness, on Monday.

Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children (amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR), grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

This was revealed in a statement by the Family on Tuesday, in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher”. That was due to his dedication to duty of imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

