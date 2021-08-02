government-watchdog-launches-review-into-fort-bliss-facility-for-migrant-children

A review into the Fort Bliss facility for unaccompanied migrant children is underway after a whistleblower complaint that described poor mental and physical conditions was submitted to Congress and government watchdogs, CNN reports.

Why it matters: President Biden has faced criticism for his response to the record surge in unaccompanied minors illegally crossing the southern border.

Driving the news: A whistleblower complaint last week claimed that overcrowding and inadequate access to mental health services led to severe trauma among migrant children.

Hundreds of migrant teenagers were forced into close quarters, so that waste and dirty clothes accumulated over time, according to the complaint.

The Department of Health and Human Sciences inspector general announced Monday a review into concerns raised about the quality of case management provided at Fort Bliss, per CNN.

The review will also involve analyzing interviews and on-site observations.

What they’re saying: “We take seriously the concerns raised by individuals regarding the quality of case management at the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Center and the potentially negative impact on children’s health, safety, and well-being,” said Tesia Williams, HHS inspector general spokesperson, per CNN.

“If, during this review, we obtain information about conduct that appears to fall outside of the law or HHS policies and regulations, we will forward those details to our Office of Investigations for appropriate action.”

