government-denies-emblem-altered,-says-it’s-an-adaptation-of-sarnath-lion-capital

NEW DELHI: The national emblem, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, atop the new

Parliament

building triggered a fresh row on Tuesday, with the opposition alleging that its design and character had been altered while the government denied the charge, saying it is an adaptation of the ‘

Lion Capital

of the Ashoka Pillar at

Sarnath

and that the impact of angle, height and scale needed to be accounted for when comparing the two structures.

Responding to opposition parties’ allegations of differences between the original and the new design, especially in the expressions of the three lions, an official source said, “Sarnath Lion Capital is around 7 feet and the emblem cast on the new Parliament building is around 21 feet. Except for the size and angle of the pictures in circulation, the adaptation of the emblem placed on new Parliament building is the exact replica.”

“The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras,” an official said and added, “The profile of the Lion Capital has been adopted as the State Emblem of India. This finds pride of place and design is adapted for the emblem above the Parliament building.” But Congress, RJD and TMC alleged that a “distorted” version of the Ashoka Pillar, grossly disrespectful of the national symbol, had been installed.

“To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol,” AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

TMC’s Jawahar Sircar claimed that the depiction of the lions in the emblem atop Parliament building is “unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate”.

Union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri, under whose watch the new Parliament building is being constructed, said the lions have been considerably scaled up for the new structure. “If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would barely be visible beyond the peripheral rail,” Puri said. Mocking at the allegations, he said the “experts” should also know that the original placed in Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 meters from the ground. “One needs to appreciate the impact of angle, height and scale when comparing the two structures. If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below it would look as calm or angry as the one being discussed,” he said.

BJP dismissed it as yet another “conspiracy” to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said it smacked of opposition parties’ political agenda to run down PM Modi’s initiative. “We should feel proud that the new Parliament building, which was needed for a long, is on the verge of completion. However, opposition parties are doing politics over every initiative of the Modi government,” he said.

“Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of Gir lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

Later at a function, Puri said, “When the PM was unveiling the emblem, one of my colleagues asked this emblem was not there in the old Parliament building… The old Parliament building was built by the British to meet their own requirement. This building is being built by us.”

