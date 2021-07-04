governing-council-orders-fresh-process-in-appointing-new-ui-vc

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan in Oyo State has cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The council made this disclosure via a statement made available to bioreports on Sunday.

Our correspondent learnt that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor was stalled last year due to controversies that surrounded the process.

A new Vice-Chancellor was to be appointed last year to replace the then outgoing VC, Professor Idowu Olayinka, whose tenure expired last November.

The failure to appoint a substantive VC as a result of the crisis that erupted during the process to appoint one, necessitated the appointment of Professor Babatunde Ekanola who succeeded Olayinka on December 1st 2020.

The council headed by Chief John Oyegun, said that it has commenced a fresh process in the appointment of the substantive VC.

Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi in the statement made available to bioreports on Sunday, noted that the council has ordered that the process be re-advertised.

She said that the decision was taken during the meeting of the council which was held on Friday.

“This is to inform the University community and the general public that, at its meeting on Friday, 02 July, 2021 the Governing Council considered, among other things, the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the University.

“Council decided to cancel the previous exercise and start the entire process afresh.

“Consequently, the Council directed that the position of the Vice-Chancellor be re-advertised immediately,” she said.

“The Directorate of Public Communication has been directed to do the needful in this regard. Thank you.”