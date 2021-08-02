Govee’s excellent TV backlight kit is even more affordable today – The Verge

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Govee’s Immersion TV LED backlights can elevate your TV watching experience by syncing its lights to what’s on your 55-inch or 65-inch screen. The effect makes it look like the colors bleed through the bezels of your TV, out onto your walls. It’s not the only product that can do this, but it’s far less expensive than most at $80. For a limited time, Govee is knocking $5 off that price to sweeten the deal a little more. You can get this product for $75 if you check the $5 “extra savings coupon” listed underneath the price on the product page. Read our review.



Govee Immersion TV LED backlights If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. It works with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.

Best Buy has been a reliable source for deals on Apple’s iPhone cases that rarely see much in the way of discounts. It launched another batch of price cuts today, focusing on cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models, with a few extras in the mix. For those who are looking to maximize battery life in their iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, you can get the Smart Battery Case for either phone at the same $52 price. This is $78 off its usual price. Sure, it’s going to add some serious heft to your phone, but it’s a smart purchase if you’d rather not plug into a charger every night.



iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case Apple claims that the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 series phones delivers up to 50 percent extra battery life. This model features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app and can be used to take photos. The case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max is also $52 at Best Buy.

The same retailer is also hosting a tempting deal on Amazon’s latest generation of Echo Buds. They’re $120 at Amazon, but you can get the improved version for $80 in either the black or white colorways. Best Buy offered this deal last week, but today appears to be your last chance to take advantage of it. According to Chris Welch, who reviewed them at The Verge, these are tough to beat for the price (even tougher since they’re $40 off). They offer better comfort than the previous generation, as well as a noise cancellation effect that’s better at silencing your surroundings. Read our review.



Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen) Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They still offer hands-free Alexa voice commands as well.

