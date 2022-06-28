gov-wike-jets-out-for-holiday-in-turkey

After a grueling political engagements, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former presidential aspirant of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has left the shores of the country for a holiday in Turkey.

Wike Tuesday shared some pictures of his vacation on his official Twitter handle where posed with his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, former Commissioner for Sports in Rivers State, Boma Iyaye and Marcus Nlee.

Wike tweeted, “Finally in Turkey for a much needed vacation with my brother, Governor Okezie Ikpaezu”.

It would be recalled that the governor has been involved lately in closed door meetings with some top politicians who visited his country home shortly after the 2022 PDP presidential primaries and controversial selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate.

Only last week, Wike met with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Governor David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP and the Bauchi State Governor and former presidential aspirant, Senator Bala Mohammed of the PDP in his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The visits were sequel to a strong rumor of Wike’s alleged plan to dump the opposition party after failing to make the cut in becoming a running mate to the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Governor Wike came second in the May 28/29 presidential primary which was won by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakkar who garnered over a thousand votes to beat other contenders.

Atiku in turn disappointed not a few party stakeholders when he dumped Wike and rooted for the Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okies as his running mate, a choice that has sparked general condemnation by party faithful.

Though, it is unclear when the disaffected Wike will return from his holidays. But insiders hinted that the governor may return with a far reaching political decision that may leave everyone agape.