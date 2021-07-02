gov.wike-approves-n200-million-for-state-ministry-of-social-welfare

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved a grant of two hundred million naira (N200m) for the State Ministry of Social Welfare.

The Governor announced the approval, Friday at the commissioning ceremony of the reconstructed state rehabilitation centre in Iriebe, Obio Akpor local government area of the state.

The Governor said the grant is aimed at ensuring the smooth running of the centre by the ministry.

In his words “For the commissioner of Social Welfare, for what I have seen here today, I will give you the grant to make sure here is run smoothly. I’m not going to wait for any budget. It’s from my own office. I will give you money to keep here in the standard it is supposed to be”.

“I don’t want to hear that there is no light or there is no food. So we will give you a grant of 200 million naira to make sure the less privileged people get all the help they can. I don’t want to hear that they lack food”.

The governor, however, threatened that the job of the Commissioner for Social Welfare will be on the line any day he receives any excuse on why the rehabilitation centre is not running optimally.

We’ve no problem with judicial financial autonomy – Gov Ganduje