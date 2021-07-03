Home NEWS Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi’s Auditor-General, appoints replacement
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the state’s Auditor-General, Mr Samuel Uduma, to proceed on indefinite suspension due to poor performance.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Ugbala, in the statement, said that the suspension took effect from July 1, as Mr Emmanuel Arua had been appointed the state’s Acting Auditor-General.

“A four-man committee has been set up to reposition the state Auditor-General’s office and audit all accounts and manpower of the government.

“This audit covers the state and local government areas accounts from 2015 to 2019, 2019 to 2020 and the 2021 mid-term report,” the statement said.

It listed members of the committee to include Mr Emmanuel Arua (Chairman), Mr Joseph Igwe, Mrs Blessing Abia and Mrs Chinyere Chukwu as members.

“All concerned are thereby directed to strictly comply with this directive,” the statement said.

