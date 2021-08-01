Gov. Tom Wolf considering requiring state workers to get vaccinated or face testing – PennLive

Gov. Tom Wolf hasn’t ruled out the possibility of following President Joe Biden’s lead and imposing a strict vaccine requirement on commonwealth employees or subjecting them to mandatory testing and masking if they remain unvaccinated.

“I haven’t made any decision on that,” he said when asked at a Friday news conference.

Biden announced on Thursday he was imposing that requirement on federal workers.

The president also called on states to begin offering a monetary incentive to encourage the unvaccinated to get shots in their arms and to pay for it out of the federal American Rescue Plan money they have received.

Wolf said Pennsylvania was one of the few states that hasn’t had to resort to offering incentives to lure people to get vaccinated. He attributed that to Pennsylvanians caring for their family and neighbors.

Wolf said he has no problem offering $100 incentives as Biden wants, but said the details of such a program have yet to be ironed out.

Wolf and Pennsylvania’s coronavirus task force, which includes Democratic and Republican appointees from the House and Senate, is stepping up the push to get more people vaccinated given the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

In a letter to members of the General Assembly, they urged them to “use every tool at your disposal, starting now,” to promote the COVID-19 vaccines on social media, in printed materials and at local events.

“We are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic — a moment that has already passed in states like Arkansas, Missouri, and Louisiana — where we can either stand by as COVID evolves into a disease that hospitalizes people at rates rivaling the COVID we knew in 2020, or we can redouble our vaccination efforts and work together to protect the progress we have made, and avoid the consequences of widespread infection,” said the letter (below), released Friday.

Wolf, at the news conference, boasted about the success Pennsylvania has had in getting people vaccinated. He said the state is tops in the nation for the percentage of Pennsylvanians age 65 and older who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“The strategy has always been the vaccines and there’s no question the vaccine have worked,” he said.

New COVID-19 cases have more than tripled over the past two weeks, to an average of about 725 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Hospitalizations have started to rise again, too, increasing by more than a third over the past 10 days, according to state data.

New cases and hospitalizations are still a fraction of what they were at the height of the pandemic last winter.

The pace of vaccinations, meanwhile, has slowed dramatically to about 12,500 people per day. Nearly 63% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, according to federal data.

The letter from Wolf and the task force warned that a resurgent virus could wreak havoc on nursing homes, threaten the state’s work force and burden hospitals. It urged lawmakers to “talk about our shared goals: protecting ourselves and those we love. Please do this with care, with understanding, and with urgency.”

The state Department of Health is also planning a text messaging campaign to encourage more than 250,000 people who skipped their second shot of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to follow through and get it.

House Republicans objected to the texting plan, saying Friday it raises serious privacy concerns and that residents did not give permission to be contacted.

“Given this administration’s shoddy track record of protecting Pennsylvanians’ private health and personally identifiable information, questions remain about how this information is being stored, who is facilitating this text messaging program, and what assurances have been provided that this information is being kept secure,” said Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Republicans.

GOP lawmakers have criticized the Wolf administration over a data breach involving the company that Pennsylvania initially hired to perform contact tracing in the state. Insight Global was fired in May after company employees compromised the private data of more than 70,000 residents.

Contact tracers identify people who have been exposed to the coronavirus so they can quarantine.

The Wolf administration said people receiving text messages gave their phone numbers to their health providers when they made their initial vaccine appointments, and the providers themselves also send text reminders.

“We need to use all the tools at our disposal to encourage everyone 12 and older to be vaccinated,” said Health Department spokesperson Barry Ciccocioppo. He accused House Republicans of “fear-mongering that spreads disinformation and puts people at risk.”

Michael Rubinkam of the Associated Press and Jan Murphy of PennLive contributed to this report.