gov-oyetola-tells-new-owaloko-of-iloko-ijesa-to-rule-with-compassion

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has appealed to the newly installed Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa to rule with love and compassion as well as to cooperate with all traditional rulers in Ijesaland and across Osun to move the state forward.

The governor made this appeal during the presentation of Staff of Office and instrument of authority to the Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, Ajagbusi Ekun VI in Iloko-Ijesa on Saturday.

The governor in his admonition also assured that his administration was committed to ensuring lasting peace and welfare for the people and providing equitable and quality infrastructure, good health and education for the overall development of the people.

He reiterated that Ijesaland including Iloko-Ijesa has enjoyed some of the facilities his government had provided.

Governor Oyetola also noted that his administration will not relent in extending more of these gestures to Iloko -Ijesa and Ijesaland.

Responding, the Owaloko thanked the governor for rekindling the hope of the community which had yearned for an Oba for almost nine years.

According to Oba Ogungbangbe, the governor’s action was a clear indication that his administration had the welfare of the people at heart.

bioreports recalls that the stool of the Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa became vacant nine years ago after the demise of Oba Oladele Olashore who died in June 2012 at the age of 77.

The presentation of Staff of Office is also coming barely four months after the resolution of the 34-year-old Ikire Royal stool crisis.