gov-matawalle-reacts-to-death-of-zamfara-lawmaker

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the death of Muhammad Ahmad, a member representing Shinkafi in the State House of Assembly, as “sudden and shocking.”

Matawalle’s condolences was contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, his Director-General, Media, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

The governor said with pain that he was with the deceased lawmaker just a few days ago.

Idris said in the statement that the governor had joined other mourners at the funeral of Ahmad, which was held at the Sheik Umar Kanoma Juma’at Mosque, Gusau.

The late assemblyman was the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation.

bioreports recalls that Ahmad was gunned down on Tuesday evening, near ‘Yankara in Katsina State, on his way to Kano to see off his son, who was travelling to Sudan.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the Assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, disclosed this to journalists in Gusau.

Jafaru-Kaura said the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.