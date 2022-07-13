gov-makinde-expresses-shock-over-oyo-assembly-member’s-death

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday expressed shock over the death of Ademola Popoola, a member representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II, in the State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the governor’s Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao.

Makinde described the death of Popoola as sad, painful, and a huge loss to the state.

He commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on whose platform Popoola was elected into the House and “even secured a ticket to seek another term”.

The governor equally expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin; members of the Assembly, the immediate family of the deceased, and the people of Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

He prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late lawmaker, whom he said contributed his best in the House toward the overall development of the state.

bioreports reports that Popoola died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, at the age of 45.