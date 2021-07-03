gov-makinde-appoints-emir-as-lautech-chancellor

Governor Seyi Makinde has appointed His Royal Highness, Umar Faruq Umar II, the Emir of Katagum, Azare in Bauchi State, as the Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The Royal Father will be the 5th Chancellor of the University, coming after the joint ownership of the University officially ended.

In the letter conveying the appointment of the Emir and signed by Governor Makinde, the governor said the University will be happy to benefit from his rich experience as an administrator, community leader, and first-class monarch.

Part of the letter reads, “I wish to inform Your Royal Highness of your appointment as the Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

“While heartily congratulating Your Royal Highness on this well-deserved appointment, which is a call to serve humanity, the Oyo State Government expects that the University will benefit from your rich knowledge and exposure towards the realization of the University’s unique vision.”

Emir Umar II holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the Bayero University, Kano. He also served in various capacities in the state and Federal Civil Service.

He rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary and served at different times as Permanent Secretary, Special Duties at the Presidency; Ministry of Youth Development; Water Resources and Solid Minerals Development and retired after 34 years of service.