Gov. Lamont recommends masks after CDC changes guidelines – WFSB

(WFSB) – The CDC has changed their guidelines again. All adults, vaccinated and unvaccinated, and all children, should wear masks indoors.

Gov. Lamont is recommending everyone follow those guidelines.

Local officials and superintendents do have the authority to set their own mask mandates if they become worried about the rise in cases.

Connecticut, compared to the rest of the U.S., has a high rate of vaccination, and a low spread of the virus.

The governor stated, “I’ve got towns that are 99 percent of the people are vaccinated, very little community spread, and I have other communities that are very different “

The CDC also stiffed mask recommendations for school, but Lamont is leaving it up to the superintendents, instead of having a statewide mandate.

The President of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), Kate Dias, said the governor needs to take a stance on the subject. The CEA wants clearer guidance.

“I’m not really sure how we open responsibly without a mask requirement,” said Dias.

Members of Unmask Our Kids CT are against any mandate, at any level. Some believe minors should be able to decide whether or not to wear masks, other believe it is up to the parents.

Brian Candelora, a member and parent, stated, “Personally I just think it needs to be a choice, and for me as a parent with kids in school, it’s not my choice. It’s their choice.”

Adam Dionne, of Rocky Hill, stated, “I think that’s up to the parents ultimately and if the kids aren’t comfortable with not wearing a mask that should be up to them.”