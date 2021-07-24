gov-ikpeazu-charges-stakeholders-to-sustain,-improve-gains-made-in-education

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has challenged the states Ministry of Education to rise to its co-ordinating responsibility that will build stronger synergy amongst major stakeholders in the education sector.

He said the synergy must align with the global vision of producing children capable of being society’s desirable leaders of tomorrow.

Ikpeazu who gave the charge during a meeting with education managers in the state at his Aba Lodge identified capacity building, conducive learning environment and harmony among the education stakeholders as the leading factors toward the vision of bequeathing qualitative education for Abia children by his administration.

He noted that the setting up of the Continuing Education Center for teachers training, renovation of about 700 classroom blocks, the building of four model schools, procurement of smart boxes to enable Abia State Universal Education Board (ASUBEB) startup with the digital teaching platform for Abia children were all aimed at equipping school children for their future endeavours and enable them compete favourably with their peers.

The Governor also disclosed that plans have already been concluded to establish a Garment Factory within the year in addition to Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory which will produce uniforms and shoes for the school children

He described them as motivations towards realizing and sustaining high public school enrollment which the State’s School Feeding Programme has achieved.

He also reminded the stakeholders of the need to adopt innovations and technological ways of teaching that will expose the children to the current and dynamic learning trends of today’s world adding that education is a pillar and enabler to any career which his administration recognized and adopted even to the point of formalizing artisanal shoemaking.

Contributing, the Deputy Governor, Sir Udo Oko Chukwu expressed appreciation to the Governor for the immense interest he has shown towards improving the education sector which he described as a paradigm shift to the global challenge, and encouraged the education stakeholders to complement these efforts by restructuring the school system of the state.