Home NEWS Gov Diri reacts to calls to dump PDP for APC
NEWSNews Africa

Gov Diri reacts to calls to dump PDP for APC

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gov-diri-reacts-to-calls-to-dump-pdp-for-apc

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has assured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of his loyalty, stressing that he will not dump the party.

Dir, who declared total commitment to the PDP on Sunday, was reacting to a call by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Peremobowei Ebebi to dump the party.

Ebebi had said Diri should take a cue from other PDP governors and dump the party he described as a “sinking ship.”

However, the Governor described the call to dump PDP as unfortunate, provoking, and unwelcoming.

The Governor, however, said he appreciates the fact that the APC acknowledged that his administration is performing in the state.

Diri spoke through his Director-General, New Media, Mr. Kola Oredipe.

The Governor said dumping PDP amounts to political suicide.

He maintained that he remained a strong, committed member of the party and had no reason to leave for another now or in the near future.

He said, “Ebebi must be a joker. We know him for many acts of theatrics and at this time too, it is not different. He has confessed that the Governor is not doing badly, meaning that the PDP is on the right track; why then go to join a party that has taken Nigeria many years back?”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Phone snatchers stab man to death under Kano...

Surgeon warns against cotton bud, earpiece

Sunday Igboho vs DSS: NASS asked to create...

Enough of borrowing, seek help – Lawmaker tells...

Our major interest is actualisation of judicial autonomy...

Three Police officers injured during attack on station...

Fredrick Nwabufo: Ndi Igbo stand for one Nigeria

20-year-old kills brother in Jigawa

Bandits kidnap 7 staff of National TB and...

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB orders members to boycott Kenyan...

Leave a Reply