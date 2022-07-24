Home NEWS Gov. Buni condoles Senator Ndume over father’s death
Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni was in Maiduguri to condole with Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Borno State APC Chairman, Bukar Ali Dalorima and the family of late Umar Kareto.

Governor Buni through his Spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed commiserated with Ndume over the loss of his father, Ali Ndume, the APC Chairman who lost his elder sister and the family of his political associate, Umar Kareto, who died two weeks ago.

Buni described the death of the deceased persons as a painful loss to the families and the community.

The Governor while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons also prayed to Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

