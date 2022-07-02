gov-ayade-begs-obono-obla-to-withdraw-suits-against-cross-river-lawmakers

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State is reported to have invited former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla to his official residence, where he reportedly asked him to withdraw lawsuits he had instituted against 18 legislators of the state 9th House of Assembly and two other members of the House of Representatives from the state.

The meeting with Obono-Obla was held at the Governor’s Lodge on Saturday in Calabar.

The governor is understood to have appealed that the activist and lawyer should “mellow his fires” at his government as a way of saving the state ruling party, APC, even as they approach election season next year.

The suits had challenged the 18 lawmakers and the two House of Representatives members namely; Mike Etaba and Legor Idagbor, who reportedly defected from PDP alongside the governor in May 2021 without properly fulfilling the procedures, thereby still paying allegiance to PDP somewhat.

As a result of the suit, the state House of Assembly could not function as it should be.

Sources close to the Government House disclosed that Obono-Obla, who sought interpretation of the affidavit sworn by members in the court reneging their membership of the APC, reportedly withdrew the suit with suit No. FHC/CA/CS/927/2022 Vs APC and three others after a three-hour meeting with the governor on Saturday.

Others who witnessed the meeting included Chief Daniel Ubana, Sir Patrick Okoi Otu, Sir Barnabas Abam, Hon. Kingsley Okoi and Hon. Elvert Ayambem.