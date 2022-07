gov-abiodun-appoints-20-lg-liaison-officers-in-ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Liaison Officers in each of the 20 local government areas of the state.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, said the appointments are made in furtherance of the “Administration’s inclusive approach to governance, boosting the building our future together agenda and deepening democracy. “

According to the media aide, the development is also to improve Local Government Administration and bring governance closer to the grassroots.

He stated that the appointment is to take immediate effect.

The new appointees are:

ABEOKUTA NORTH: HON. TAJUDEEN ISHOLA

DR. OLAWALE BELLO

ABEOKUTA SOUTH: AYODEJI MICHAEL SHOMIDE

OLALEKAN KAYODE

ADO-ODO/OTA: LAWAL ADEWALE WASIU

ABIOLA BAKARE

EWEKORO: EMMANUEL OLUMUYIWA BABAYEMI

IFO: FATAI AKANBI RAHEEM

AKINJIDE ADEBAYO

IJEBU EAST: NIYI OGUNFADEBO

IJEBU NORTH: BAYO ADEKOYA

IJEBU NORTH EAST: TPL. ODUMOLA SEGUN

IJEBU ODE: SULAIMAN ODUWOLE

IKENNE: BAYO OYEKOYA

IMEKO AFON: CHIEF OLUSOLA OKE

IPOKIA: ALHAJI KABIR ABIOLA ABOLURIN

GANIYU AYIGBOLA

OBAFEMI OWODE: MUSTAPHA FATAI

ODEDA: SEMIU BOLA LAWAL

ODOGBOLU: OBAFEMI ONAKOYA

TUNDE DIYA

OGUN WATERSIDE: OKUWOGA ADEYINKA

REMO NORTH: ABIOLA OGUNDEKO

SAGAMU: HON. GBENGA BANJO BARUWA

BELLO ADESINA AZEEZ AROLE

YEWA NORTH: MR. DAVID TUNDE BANKOLE

ALHAJ LUKMON AKINYEMI

YEWA SOUTH: AKEEM ADENLE OBANLA

TUNJI IDOWU