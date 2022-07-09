gov-abdulrazaq,-saraki-in-warm-handshake-at-ilorin-eid-prayer-ground

The 2-Rakat Eid-el-Kabir prayer was held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday under a peaceful atmosphere.



State governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, set aside their political differences and shook hands for the first time in recent times at the Ilorin prayer ground on Saturday.

The public exchange of handshake is coming three years after AbdulRazaq took over the reign of governance from Saraki’s successor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Governor AbdulRazaq, shortly after his official vehicle touched the sacred ground around 9:33 am, headed for a space provided for him at the section designated for Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

He arrived in his Toyota Hilux vehicle to the prayer ground with his eldest brother and Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq.

Saraki had earlier arrived at the Eid prayer ground accompanied by his aides, associates and loyalists.

The governor left his seat with his eldest brother and to the surprise of worshippers headed to where Saraki sat and exchanged handshakes with him.

The development was considered unprecedented in the political annals of the state, especially Governor AbdulRazaq, being a member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state while Saraki, who contested the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded primaries, is the leader of his opposition party in the state.

The gesture was greeted with applause from loyalists of the two leaders, just as their loyalists were also seen exchanging banters at the prayer ground.