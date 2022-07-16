gotagohome:-the-hashtag-that-defined-sri-lanka’s-revolution

A social media-fuelled mass protest movement has forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka. Plus, local journalists in India and the challenges they face.
Social media users and their smartphones have driven and documented protests that ended the presidency of Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Even mainstream media outlets have been forced to assess the sort of coverage they do.
Contributors:
Nalaka Gunawardene – Media analyst
Vindhya Buthpitiya – Anthropologist, University of St Andrews
Bhavani Fonseka – Human rights lawyer
Sanjana Hattotuwa – Research fellow, The Disinfo Project
On our radar:
Bashar al-Assad’s latest Aleppo visit was a PR hit. Tariq Nafi has more on the highly symbolic visit that provided plenty of media opportunities.
India’s local journalism under pressure
Being a local journalist in India is fraught with challenges. We speak to two journalists – one from Indian-administered Kashmir and the other from Chhattisgarh – about the pressures they face.
Contributors:
Kamal Shukla – Editor, Bhumkal Samachar
Anuradha Bhasin – Executive editor, Kashmir Times
Published On 16 Jul 2022