WORLD NEWS

#GotaGoHome: The hashtag that defined Sri Lanka’s revolution

by News
From: The Listening Post

A social media-fuelled mass protest movement has forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka. Plus, local journalists in India and the challenges they face.

Social media users and their smartphones have driven and documented protests that ended the presidency of Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Even mainstream media outlets have been forced to assess the sort of coverage they do.

Contributors:


Nalaka Gunawardene – Media analyst


Vindhya Buthpitiya – Anthropologist, University of St Andrews


Bhavani Fonseka – Human rights lawyer


Sanjana Hattotuwa – Research fellow, The Disinfo Project

On our radar:

Bashar al-Assad’s latest Aleppo visit was a PR hit. Tariq Nafi has more on the highly symbolic visit that provided plenty of media opportunities.

India’s local journalism under pressure

Being a local journalist in India is fraught with challenges. We speak to two journalists – one from Indian-administered Kashmir and the other from Chhattisgarh – about the pressures they face.

Contributors:


Kamal Shukla – Editor, Bhumkal Samachar


Anuradha Bhasin – Executive editor, Kashmir Times

Published On 16 Jul 2022

