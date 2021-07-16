Got $1,000? 3 5G Stocks to Look at Right Now – Motley Fool

In today’s video I look at fundamentals, financial metrics, and recent news for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Below I share a few highlights from the video.

On July 14, 2021, reports appeared that Apple is asking its suppliers to increase the productions of iPhones. Investors believe this is excellent news for Skyworks and Qualcomm, as both companies provided components for the iPhone 12. On March 16, 2021, Qualcomm completed its acquisition of Nuvia, a world-class CPU and technology design company. Qualcomm is attempting to integrate new processors into a vast list of technology: smartphones, laptops, digital cockpits, and more. It is now designing processors for high-performance laptops that are expected to hit the market during the second half of 2022. Apple, Skyworks, and Qualcomm all have strong fundamentals when you look at the trailing 12 months. All three companies pay a dividend and have reported positive cash flow from operations, profitable earnings, and strong cash and short-term positions.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 14, 2021. The video was published on July 14, 2021.



