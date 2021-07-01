Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are taking on another New York-based novel, with an Apple TV+ series inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s City on Fire.

Based on what was named one of the best books of 2015 by the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, The Wall Street Journal, NPR and Vogue, City on Fire starts with the shooting of Samantha, an NYU student, in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she is revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

City on Fire marks the first series order to hail from Schwartz and Savage’s first look deal with Apple under their Fake Empire Productions banner. The duo will write all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers.