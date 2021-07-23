Gorilla Glass with DX and DX+ will protect the camera lenses of your next flagship – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Corning announced a couple of new lens protective glass composites dubbed Gorilla Glass DX and DX+. These are technically not new as they have been covering smartwatch displays since 2018 but the transition to camera lenses required plenty of tweaking to durability and light transmittance. Corning states that its Gorilla Glass with DX and DX+ offers advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance and durability compared to regular smartphone lens covers.

The enhanced optical clarity is said to let in more light (up to 98% of ambient light according to Corning) pass through lenses to reach the camera sensor. DX and DX+ also offer less reflection and glare which combined with improved clarity should result in better-looking photos. Corning has not disclosed which smartphones will use its new Gorilla Glass substrates but did reveal that Samsung will be the first company to use the new tech in its devices.