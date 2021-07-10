gor-mahia’s-vaz-pinto-leaves-for-portugal,-omollo-to-take-charge

The tactician has travelled home at a time when he is linked to a Second Division side in his native country

Gor Mahia head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has left for Portugal, leaving the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side under his assistant Sammy Omollo.

Vaz Pinto has left the country after Gor Mahia were defeated by Tusker 2-1 in their latest Premier League engagement. The loss saw Gor Mahia cede more ground in the title race as Tusker maintained their position at the top.

The Portuguese managed to help Gor Mahia win the FKF Shield Cup against archrivals AFC Leopards on July 4 at Nyayo Stadium. According to a source close to the club, Vaz Pinto’s move to leave for his homeland before the league ended has raised restlessness among the club’s hierarchy.

“He requested to leave and attend to some family matters in Portugal and it means the club will now be effectively under Pamzo [Sammy Omollo],” the source told Goal on Saturday. “I tend to understand the coach has decided to quit the club because his chances of returning are slim.

“The friends close to him in the team have numerously indicated Vaz Pinto could choose to resign while in Portugal.”

Recent reports indicate the former Saint George SC coach has been linked with Portuguese Division two side CD Nacional: “Such rumours have been there but I can not authoritatively confirm the coach left the country to negotiate with the team,” the source added.

Vaz Pinto was appointed in January 2021 to take charge of the team after Brazilain tactician Roberto Oliveira was released because of issues that surrounded his qualification papers.

The Portuguese came at a time when Omollo was in charge of the club on an interim basis. The former Posta Rangers coach was appointed to steer K’Ogalo in the Caf Champions League before they were eliminated by CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the second round of the preliminary stage.

Omollo was later replaced by Stanley Okumbi at Posta Rangers, paving the way for the retired defender to make his Gor Mahia move as an assistant coach. Omollo will be tasked with helping the local heavyweights to try as much as they can to defend the league title.

Speculation is rife as to whether Vaz Pinto will make a return given that the previous two coaches; Dylan Kerr and Steven Polack, asked for time to attend to family matters only to resign while in their native countries.