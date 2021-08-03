gor-mahia’s-rachier-labels-fkf-suspension-and-fine-as-‘trash’

The administrator has hit out at the Federation for not following the due process in recent decisions saying the matter is with their legal team

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has now hit back at Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa for handing them a provisional suspension and fining the club alongside AFC Leopards without following laid down procedures.

On Sunday, August 1, the Federation announced the administrator, alongside his counterpart from Ingwe, Dan Shikanda have been provisionally suspended and the teams fined amounts totaling Ksh 10 million.

This happened after the two teams skipped the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Mashemeji Derby that was scheduled for Saturday.

Editors’ Picks Where did it all go wrong? Why the USWNT fell flat in their pursuit of Olympic gold

Martino’s Mexico leaves Gold Cup wobbling under the pressure of heavy expectations

Gold Cup success proves USMNT is deeper than ever as World Cup qualifiers loom

Kane fuels Manchester City transfer rumours by failing to report for Tottenham training

Fining and suspending is ‘trash’

“You cannot make a ruling without giving someone an opportunity to be heard, even natural justice advocates for such,” Rachier told Goal.

“The chairmen had to be given an opportunity to be heard. How do you suspend somebody without framing a charge? Where are the provisions of those fines and how were they arrived at? Or is it people who are trying to conjure up Ksh 10 million? What is the basis of those fines? And do you fine somebody who you have not tried, whom you have not found guilty?

“There is a disciplinary committee that is supposed to deal with us and it is at that time when we should know what the claims are. You cannot sentence without a hearing, it is a known process. Fining somebody is a kind of punishment. But without a hearing? That is the kind of trash that somebody could be talking about and says he is talking law.”

Rachier: Docking points rule made for Gor?

The administrator also commented on the issue of docking the two teams points and inquired why K’Ogalo should be the victim. He went on to advise Mwendwa on matters he feels are important and should be addressed.

“Let us come now to docking of points, this is something that happened just once in 2016 when we were about to become champions but three points were removed after it was said fans had misbehaved in a previous match and Tusker became champions,” Rachier continued.

“Before and after that, it has never happened? Was the rule made for Gor Mahia? If you don’t honour a match, your points are forfeited. We gave it a thought and asked what are the points worth if your players are hungry? When your coaches are hungry? You cannot convert points to money.

“We should try to salvage the image of football and address serious issues. For example, the sponsors BetKing have reportedly left, we should know why? That is what the president should be addressing.

“Another issue that the president should be addressing is the stadium; our players have been injured badly in stadiums that are rugged, unkept and unplayable. We don’t understand why Nyayo is permanently closed, only open for rugby and international matches, same with Kasarani Stadium.”

Rachier has confirmed the issue is with Gor Mahia’s lawyers and the next step of action will be known in due course.