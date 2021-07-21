gor-mahia-1-2-kariobangi-sharks:-k’ogalo-surrender-title-after-defeat

K’Ogalo’s recent poor run in the top flight continued as they suffered another defeat at Thika Stadium

Kariobangi Sharks sealed a double over Gor Mahia after a 2-1 win in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

It was forward Erick Kapaito, who opened the scores in the 42nd minute before Robert Onyango grabbed the second in the 71st minute and despite second-half substitute Jules Ulimwengu pulling a goal back in the 89th minute, Sharks held on for maximum points, six from Gor Mahia, having won the first round meeting 4-2.

K’Ogalo went into the game seeking to get a win and close the gap on table-toppers Tusker, who are ahead of them on nine points, but they never looked dangerous from the opening minutes as they allowed Sharks under William Muluya to dictate the proceedings.

It was the second match in charge of interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo since the exit of Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto and it was Sharks who hit the woodwork in the 12th minute courtesy of a thunderous effort from Kapaito, who had combined well with Peter Lwasa.

Sharks continued to press for the opener and in the 33rd minute their midfielder Peter Oudu was booked for a reckless tackle and in the 36th minute, Gor were forced to make an early change as injured John Ochieng was replaced by Nicholas Omondi.

In the 42nd minute, Kapaito put Sharks ahead after racing onto a cross from James Mazembe, side-stepped two K’Ogalo defenders before placing it to the top corner past keeper Gad Mathews.

The goal saw Kapaito break breaks Jesse Were’s record of Premier League goals in a single campaign by netting his 22nd of the season and he will likely walk away with the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Sharks then went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and on resumption, they resorted to playing a defensive game, restricting Gor Mahia to their own half as they looked for a counter.

In the 65th minute, K’Ogalo defender Geoffrey Ochieng was booked for a foul on Ibrahim Ochieng as the champions tried to find an equaliser and five minutes later Ibrahim Ochieng of Sharks was also punished with a yellow card for a foul on Samuel Onyango.

In the 71st minute, Sharks grabbed the second when Ronald Odede set up a sprinting Onyango, who had acres of space, and he made no mistake as he beat the onrushing Mathews with a right-footed effort.

Sensing danger, Gor coach Omollo moved to make a double change – Ulimwengu and Fred Nkata replacing John Macharia and Ochieng – and the changes somehow helped Gor to snatch something from the game as Ulimwengu pulled a goal back in the 89th minute.

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews (GK), Geoffrey Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Andrew Juma, Haroun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, John Ochieng, Abdoul Karim, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, and John Macharia.

Subs: Jackson Njau (GK), Fred Nkata, Joachim Ochieng, Sydney Wahongo, Nicholas Omondi, Lyson Muyonga, and Jules Ulimwengu.

Kariobangi Sharks: Brandon Nathan (GK), John Kuol, Alphonce Omija, Geoffrey Onyango, Ibrahim Ochieng, Peter Oudu, Patillah Omutiti, Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Robert Onyango, and Erick Kapaito.

Subs: Brian Olang’o (GK), Thomas Omenda, Erick Juma, Ibrahim Kitani, Ronald Odede, Julius Masaba and Mathew Kibiwott.