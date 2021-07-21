gop-will-launch-its-own-jan.-6-investigation-if-pelosi-doesn’t-reverse-course,-mccarthy-says

The GOP will pursue its own investigation into the Capitol insurrection if Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) doesn’t reverse her rejection of the two Republicans named to the Jan. 6 select committee, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Pelosi on Wednesday rejected McCarthy’s naming of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to the committee, citing their objection to President Biden’s Electoral College victory. In response, McCarthy accused her of running a “sham process” with her “egregious abuse of power.”

Unless Pelosi reverses course and seats all five GOP nominees, Republicans will launch a parallel investigation with a broader scope that includes the death of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans, per McCarthy.

What he’s saying: “Pelosi played games all along the way,” McCarthy said at a news conference. “Even when the sides were separated, even when the power went to one, she went further than anyone’s gone before.”

“I think it’s very clear to the American public this is a sham, but we’ll make sure to get to the real answers,” he added.

Reality check: McCarthy sang a different tune in May.

Opposing the formation of a bipartisan commission, he claimed it would be “duplicative and potentially counterproductive” due to other investigations related to Jan. 6 being carried out by Congress and the federal government.

