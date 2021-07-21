Home POLITICS GOP will launch its own Jan. 6 investigation if Pelosi doesn’t reverse course, McCarthy says
GOP will launch its own Jan. 6 investigation if Pelosi doesn't reverse course, McCarthy says

The GOP will pursue its own investigation into the Capitol insurrection if Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) doesn’t reverse her rejection of the two Republicans named to the Jan. 6 select committee, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Pelosi on Wednesday rejected McCarthy’s naming of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to the committee, citing their objection to President Biden’s Electoral College victory. In response, McCarthy accused her of running a “sham process” with her “egregious abuse of power.”

  • Unless Pelosi reverses course and seats all five GOP nominees, Republicans will launch a parallel investigation with a broader scope that includes the death of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans, per McCarthy.

What he’s saying: “Pelosi played games all along the way,” McCarthy said at a news conference. “Even when the sides were separated, even when the power went to one, she went further than anyone’s gone before.”

  • “I think it’s very clear to the American public this is a sham, but we’ll make sure to get to the real answers,” he added.

Reality check: McCarthy sang a different tune in May.

  • Opposing the formation of a bipartisan commission, he claimed it would be “duplicative and potentially counterproductive” due to other investigations related to Jan. 6 being carried out by Congress and the federal government.

