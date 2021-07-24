gop-state-senator’s-‘stand-up-for-our-culture’-rant-goes-viral-for-the-wrong-reasons

The Wrap

Morgan Wallen Speaks Out in First Interview Since Using a Racial Slur (Video)

Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” in his first interview since he was recorded using a racial slur. In a short clip previewing the interview, Strahan suggested that some people might cite Wallen’s appearance the show as wanting to “clean up his image.” Wallen responded by saying, “I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do.” The interview comes months after the country music star was