gop-state-senator’s-‘stand-up-for-our-culture’-rant-goes-viral-for-the-wrong-reasons

NextShark
Anti-Asian tirade toward couple caught on camera in San Francisco
A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.
CBS News Videos
White and Black church congregants transformed by racial reconciliation program
Two churches who share worship space in a Chicago suburb — Bethel New Life, which is predominantly Black, and Hope Presbyterian, whose congregants are mostly White — say they have been transformed by a racial reconciliation program based on Latasha Morrison’s book, “Be the Bridge.” The honest conversations about race helped them heal in the wake of vandalism to their “Black Lives Matter” signs in 2020.
Reuters
Culture war on education rages in Virginia governor’s race
McLEAN, Virginia (Reuters) -Suparna Dutta, an Indian immigrant, is incensed that new admissions standards aimed at boosting Black and Latino enrollment at her son’s Alexandria, Virginia high school have resulted in fewer Asian Americans being admitted. Across town, Marie Murphy, a white mother of an 8th grader, is alarmed by anti-racism discussions at her son’s school, which she believes force white children to feel bad about their race. In the upcoming election for Virginia governor in November, both women say they will vote for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, betting he will fight what they claim is a dangerous leftward drift in the state’s public education system.
SheKnows
Morgan Wallen’s Televised Apology For Using a Racial Slur Has Some Glaring Holes
Just six months after country star Morgan Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur, he’s back on TV talking about what he’s learned. He spoke with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan about casually using offensive language, both “playfully” and “ignorantly.” When the drunken video was originally released back in early February by TMZ, […]
Washington Examiner
Rules for radical chic
Today’s CRT militants, including teachers unions, owe their tactics to Saul Alinsky.
Good Morning America
Lack of diversity in higher learning can be a problem for diverse student bodies
Several high-profile Black academics have been denied tenure at esteemed higher-learning institutions, sparking a new debate about racism and privilege in academia. This comes as data has shown that as student demographics changed to have more people of color, while the racial makeup of professors and instructors remains the same at these institutions: predominately white. After decades of teaching at schools including Yale and Princeton, activist and scholar Dr. Cornel West’s name made headlines this year in a very public conflict with Harvard Divinity School.
The Wrap
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out in First Interview Since Using a Racial Slur (Video)
Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” in his first interview since he was recorded using a racial slur. In a short clip previewing the interview, Strahan suggested that some people might cite Wallen’s appearance the show as wanting to “clean up his image.” Wallen responded by saying, “I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do.” The interview comes months after the country music star was