gop-stands-in-the-way-of-finding-the-truth-about-january-6

(CNN) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing to give ground on the effort to investigate the January 6 insurrection. After the House voted to establish a new select committee to investigate the attack on the US Capitol, McCarthy threatened to strip Republicans of their committee assignments if they agreed to join it, according to a CNN report that cited to GOP sources. (He denied the reports on Thursday, saying, “I’m not making any threats” about committee assignments.)

But that threat did little to stop Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who defied McCarthy and her party by accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer to join the panel. McCarthy, who responded by saying he was shocked, took the opportunity to knock Cheney. “It would seem to me, since I didn’t hear from her, that maybe she’s closer to (Pelosi) than us,” he said. McCarthy, of course, backed the effort to oust Cheney from her leadership role in May after she repeatedly spoke out against former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

McCarthy’s approach, along with the Republican response to January 6, serve as a powerful measure of where the party stands. Despite a few outliers including Cheney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP seems determined to embrace Trumpism, seeing it as the best path forward to take back the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Party leaders know a closer look at the January 6 insurrection will be damaging to both Trump and the many Republicans who backed his election lies for months. By sweeping the insurrection under the rug and trying to rewrite history, the GOP is willing to ignore serious threats to our democracy in pursuit of partisan power.

It’s important to look back on the days that followed the January 6 attack, when a number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — condemned Trump for stoking the violent mob. Even McCarthy himself said on January 13, “The president bears responsibility…He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

But it didn’t take long for Republicans to change tack. When the House voted to impeach Trump for the second time, the vast majority of Republicans in the lower chamber stuck by him. And because the Senate trial didn’t start until February, many Republicans diverted the conversation away from the Trump’s culpability and argued that it was unconstitutional to convict him after he had already left office.