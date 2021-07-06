gop-rep.-recalls-exact-moment-he-realized-party-was-capitulating-to-trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says the GOP’s capitulation to Donald Trump finally became clear to him when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the ex-president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to talk strategy, just two weeks after he’d blamed Trump for his role in inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

California Republican McCarthy “went to Mar-a-Lago and charged the paddles and brought Trump back to life,” Kinzinger recalled in an interview with The bioreports at the weekend.

“That’s the moment when I realized, ‘Oh, man, this is a problem,’” he said.

“You come to understand that when the party and party leaders talk about unity, and in the same breath say that Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, what they’re talking about isn’t unity,” continued Kinzinger, who is now one of his party’s most outspoken critics of the former president.

“They’re talking about capitulation,” he explained.

“When under the guise of unity, you act like Jan. 6 was just whatever you want to make of it, that is capitulating to a false narrative and to a dangerous attack on democracy,” Kinzinger added. “I will certainly talk to Kevin if he wants to. But I don’t see how we’re ever going to come eye-to-eye on this until there is a recognition that we can’t be the party of insurrection.”

