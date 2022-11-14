Home WORLD NEWS GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Candidate Quality’ Tweet Goes Awry
WORLD NEWS

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Candidate Quality’ Tweet Goes Awry

by News
0 views
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Candidate Quality’ Tweet Goes Awry

Twitter users said irony was dead Friday after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP.

In a lengthy thread shared on billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, Greene discussed why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”

“How about candidate quality, individual campaign work ethic & ability, and their campaign strategies?” Greene wrote in one message about the factors in election results, like those from this week’s midterms.

The call for “candidate quality” was too much for folks online, given how Greene has been stripped of her House committee assignments for liking social media posts that called for the death of prominent Democrats.

“Good one!” wrote one Twitter user, mocking the firebrand Republican.

“Irony is dead,” said another.

Greene could be reinstated on some committees and take a more prominent role in the House, though, if Republicans gain control of the chamber in the midterms. Greene won reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers in this week’s vote.

Greene’s personal account has also been suspended from Twitter for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies, and she has previously peddled racist and antisemitic conspiracies, likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and tried to cast doubt on evolution.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Reelection Bid Still Too Close To Call

‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’

Kayleigh McEnany Urges Trump: Put 2024 Announcement ‘On Pause’

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why the predicted “red wave” fizzled

Kari Lake apes Trump in savaging her opponents....

Partisans in Crimea claim they killed 30 invaders...

A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed...

Trump is calling his political allies and encouraging...

Dramatic video shows a Russian soldier grabbing and...

Sean Hannity Gets Blistering Reminder After Playing Dumb...

GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands ‘Immediate’ Call...

Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing...

Lindsey Graham says it’s ‘definitely not a Republican...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.