GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Self-Owns With Tweet About Facebook's Extremist Warning

Facebook warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in an automated message that she could have been exposed to extremist content and the irony did not go unnoticed by critics.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican, who’s previously claimed Jewish space lasers started wildfires in California and likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust, on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of the note:

“Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,” read Facebook’s message. “You can take action now to protect yourself and others.” It also suggested Greene “get support from experts.”

“I have to say I sure am glad that Facebook cares about me like this,” snarked Greene in her tweet, later claiming she’d been “exposed to the radical Democrat’s (sic) bills this week which certainly is extremist content.”

Critics pointed out the self-own:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

