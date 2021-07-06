gop-rep.-marjorie-taylor-greene-ripped-for-reprehensible-new-claim-about-covid-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about COVID-19 drew fierce backlash on Monday.

In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that is now seeding itself across the U.S. “or any other variant.”

“All voters are over Covid,” claimed the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker, even though around 11,000 new infections are being recorded daily.

Elsewhere in the thread, Greene said Fox News was part of the “fake news media” and told people who “don’t like America or our flag” to “get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other shithole Socialist or Communist country.”

Greene has previously likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and hailed people refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine, which scientists worldwide have ruled is a safe way to thwart the coronavirus pandemic.

Her latest claims were beyond the pale for many:

