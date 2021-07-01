gop-rep.-lauren-boebert-suggests-ridiculous-way-to-tackle-delta-covid-19-variant

-
Trump’s company and its chief financial office indicted, source says
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will “get their heads bashed”, and hailed a “new world” created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding. In an hour-long address from Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to build up China’s military, committed to the “reunification” of Taiwan and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting China’s security and sovereignty. “The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world,” said Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic.
Zimbabwe imposes dusk to dawn curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, banned inter-city travel and cut business hours with immediate effect in response to increasing coronavirus infections. The southern Africa nation, which has recorded more than 47,000 cases since the outbreak last year, has seen its 7-day average infection rate increasing five times to 727 compared to two weeks ago. Mnangagwa said businesses would now open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while a curfew would start from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Companies would be required to only have 40% of their workforce, he said.
Moderna Shot Works Against Delta; 3 Billion Doses: Virus Update
(Bloomberg) — Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant strain in France, Germany, South Africa and other nations. More than 3 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered around the world as the pace of the global rollout continues to accelerate.Hong Kong banned flights from the U.K. amid rising infections, while Spain took visitors from the country off its restriction-free travel list. Offici
Masks Again? Delta Variant’s Spread Prompts Reconsideration of Precautions
Throughout the pandemic, masks have ranked among the most contentious public health measures in the United States, symbolizing a bitter partisan divide over the role of government and individual liberties. Now, with a new variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, masks are again the focus of conflicting views, and fears, about the course of the pandemic and the restrictions required to manage it. The renewed concerns follow the wildfire growth of the Delta variant, a highly
As outbreak worsens, Indonesian airline offers vaccines to tourists
The Indonesian airline Garuda started administering free coronavirus vaccinations to holidaymakers and travellers on Wednesday, part of efforts to reduce the impact of the virus in one of Asia’s worst-affected countries. About 20 passengers took advantage of the free shots on the opening day of the programme on Wednesday at Soekarno-Hatta International airport, which has the capacity to vaccinate 200 domestic travellers per day. Flag carrier Garuda is offering the Sinovac vaccine to help expedite a national immunisation programme that had a slow takeoff, with only 13 million of the country’s more than 270 million people fully vaccinated since January.
Australia’s NSW state says Delta outbreak grows despite lockdown
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday warned that significant numbers of new COVID-19 cases were being found in the community, raising fears of fresh clusters as it reported a rise in new infections for a third straight day. With state capital Sydney in the middle of a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, authorities said half of Thursday’s total of 24 new cases had spent time in the community when infectious. Berejiklian said many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring lockdown orders and “going about their business”.