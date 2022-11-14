GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands ‘Immediate’ Call For New Arizona Election

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes.

“Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.

“A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!” Trump demanded.

He also baselessly insisted that “large numbers” of voting machines weren’t working in Arizona’s Maricopa County — “but only in Republican districts.” This is a “scam and voter fraud,” he stated with no evidence, calling it “no different than stuffing the ballot boxes.”

He further suggested that “they’re finding all sorts of Ballots in Clark County, Nevada. They are pulling out all stops to steal the Election from Adam Laxalt,” the Republican Senate candidate whose midterm contest has yet to be called. The post did not provide additional clarification on what Trump meant specifically.

Laxalt held a slight lead Friday night over Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. But a significant portion of the thousands of votes yet to be counted are expected to benefit Cortez Masto.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

