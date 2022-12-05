GOP Committee Account Deletes ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump’ Tweet After Ye Praises Hitler

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17.

A Republican congressional Twitter account quietly deleted a tweet shouting out Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after the antisemitic superstar praised the genocidal Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’ Infowars show Thursday.

The Oct. 6 tweet ― which simply read “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” ― was deleted without comment from the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ account as Ye appeared on Jones’ show, alongside the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and repeatedly praised Hitler and the Nazi Party.

On Jones’ show, Ye said “I see good things about Hitler,” and claimed that Nazis “did good things too.”

“We got to stop dissing Nazis all the time,” Ye said. During the broadcast, he wore a black mask that fully covered his face.

At another point he said: “The Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world.”

Jones offered little pushback, at one point saying that Ye, who has lost billions in corporate deals amid a spree of antisemitic remarks, was “going through a Jobian trial,” a reference to the biblical Book of Job.

Elsewhere, Ye claimed that “woke culture is controlled by the Zionist media,” and declared: “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists. I love everyone.” Jones interjected: “That’s a good T-shirt, ‘I Love Hitler.’ I’m joking.”

The House Judiciary Committee Republicans account posted the “Kanye. Elon. Trump” tweet a few days after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a fashion show. At the time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had just ended his attempt to back out of a deal he’d made to buy Twitter, giving in and offering his initial $44 billion for the company after Twitter pursued a lawsuit to enforce the deal.

In a statement Thursday, the Republican Jewish Coalition called Ye, Fuentes and Jones “messengers of hate.”

“Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah,” the group said. “Enough is Enough.”

Neither the House Judiciary Committee’s Republican staff nor a spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ― the committee’s current ranking member, who is expected to become its chair when Republicans assume the House majority in a few weeks ― responded to HuffPost’s request for comment on the deleted tweet.

Christopher Mathias contributed reporting.

