google’s-iphone-app-now-lets-you-delete-the-last-15-minutes-of-search-history-in-just-two-taps—-here’s-how-–.

The Google logo displayed on a smartphone with the front pages of several newspapers pictured in the background.

Google is rolling out a feature to its iPhone app that lets you quickly delete the last 15 minutes of search history with just two taps.

Google’s automatic systems could already be set to delete your web history after three, 18 or 36 months, but this adds an extra layer of privacy. It could be particularly useful in certain scenarios. For example, if you’ve been researching gifts for your significant other and don’t want them to see what you’ve been up to on your phone.

It’s rolling out in the Google app for iPhone now and will be available to Android users later this year. That means you might not see it available right away, but you should start to see it soon.

Note that this isn’t the Chrome app that you might use on your iPhone, instead it’s the main Google app. But it’ll still delete anything you’ve searched for in Google using Chrome.

All you have to do is this: