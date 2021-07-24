Google Wants the World to Help Build a Better Version of Android Auto – autoevolution

The new Android Auto beta program allows anyone to try out new features early, essentially giving the community the opportunity to install pre-release builds of the application and then send feedback to Google to help refine the experience before the production channel is reached.

Android Auto beta builds have been around for a long time, but due to the limited number of available slots, only a few people actually got the chance to install early releases of the application.

With this new announcement, Google essentially opens up the Android Auto beta program to everybody out there, letting the world “test how well new features work with a specific phone and vehicle.”

Becoming part of the program is only a matter of seconds, and the whole thing works pretty much the same as before. Simply go to this page and launch the “Become a tester” interface where you can sign up with your Google account to receive early builds of Android Auto. The same Google account must be used on the phone where you plan to install early Android Auto builds.

Keep in mind, however, that installing beta builds of Android Auto comes with an increased likelihood of bugs. These are unpolished versions of the application that Google wants to improve using your feedback, so if you come across a glitch in one of the early builds, make sure you report it to the company.

Android Auto is slowly but surely growing bigger, with Google itself revealing earlier this year that over 100 million cars already provide access to the wireless version of the app.

Android Auto wireless is now available to everyone with an Android 11 phone, as Google removed a restriction limiting this feature only to select Pixel and Samsung phones.