Google TV rolls out new Watch With Me series for celeb-curated streaming – The Verge

Evidently acknowledging our collective content fatigue, Google TV has announced a new celebrity-curated Watch With Me series that should make finding something to binge a little less painful.

Google announced that the Watch With Me series will spotlight series and movies loved by entertainers and artists. In addition to Watch With Me showcasing celebrities’ favorite flicks, the series will feature interviews with those curators about why they hand-selected a specific title to be featured.

Google TV’s algorithm is fairly good at surfacing relevant titles, but the idea is to allow these hosts to guide users specifically through a collection of movies that inspired them. The hub is yet another place to find something good to watch, and the added contextualization of each film may help introduce users to a title they may have missed on the platform.

Google TV isn’t the first to spotlight titles with celebrity-curated hubs. HBO Max uses the format to spotlight favorites from featured personalities like Gal Gadot and Zack Snyder, and YouTube has similarly experimented with the format.

Google TV’s new series will kick off with a collection selected by actress Laverne Cox, who chose titles like Moonlight, The Color Purple, Pretty in Pink, and The Matrix, among other groundbreaking films. Google says users will be seeing the watchlist “over the next few days,” and when you have it, it can be found in the For You section of the platform.