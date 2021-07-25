Google Software Engineering Manager Prep bundle: Get this training package for just $40 – ZDNet



Since the five biggest tech companies – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook — don’t really care where their employees learn their skills, there’s no reason to take out heavy loans or even time away from your current position to break into a well-paid career in the tech industry. And if you aren’t sure exactly which field to pursue, you’re in luck. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle offers train-at-your-own pace courses across a wide variety of topics.

Budding web developers can benefit from the “UI Design” and “JavaFX: Build Beautiful User Interfaces” courses. Or, if you’d just like to pump up your resume with a couple of impressive certifications, the “Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)” and “ISACA CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) 2021” classes can help you prepare.

Are you fascinated by the way natural language processing is used for things like text classification, spam detection, neural machine translation, and other practical applications? Then you’ll want “Data Science: Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Python”, followed by “Advanced NLP & Sequence Models with Deep Learning”.

Big Data skills are always in demand, and the “Big Data Code Optimization in Python NumPy: Sound Processing” course in this bundle is enormously popular, it was rated a perfect 5 out of 5 stars by former students. Aerospace and Robotics Engineer, Mark Misin, garnered an excellent 4.7 out of 5 stars instructor rating, as well.

If you’d prefer to dive deeper into more business-focused skills, the “Business Data Visualization, Analytics & Reporting with Google Data Studio” course will teach you to master the free tool Google created specifically to wring the very last drop of value out of data analytics to provide business intelligence. And “Learn How To Use Artificial Intelligence In Digital Marketing” will help you turbocharge your marketing campaigns.

Don’t pass up this chance to develop advanced skills in so many different tech fields while training at your own pace. Grab The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle today, while it’s available for only $39.96.