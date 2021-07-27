Google releases Android 12 Beta 3.1 with stability improvements, bug fixes – Devdiscourse

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:13 IST

Earlier this month, Google released the third Beta of Android 12 with scrolling screenshots, enhanced auto-rotate and other features. Now, the company is rolling out a minor update to the Android 12 Beta 3.

The Android 12 Beta 3.1 arrives with build number SPB3.210618.016 and includes stability improvements and a couple of bug fixes. Here’s the update changelog:

Android 12 Beta 3.1 (July 2021)

The Android 12 Beta 3.1 includes stability improvements as well as the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the System UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Android low memory killer daemon (lmkd) to excessively kill processes.

Additionally, the known issues for Android Beta 3 apply to the Beta 3.1 update as well while other fixes are being rolled out via the Play Store to address stability issues.

🤖🆕 #Android12 Beta 3.1 available today! This patch release has fixes for issues reported by developers and users. If you’re running Android 12 Beta on Pixel, watch for an update soon or visit https://t.co/MASaM0SoWj for downloads. Release notes → https://t.co/rAx3DW1w4R pic.twitter.com/o1FVjCIq08 — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 26, 2021

Those already running a D.eveloper Preview or Beta build will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.1.