Google opens up Android Auto’s beta testing program – The Verge

Google is launching a new beta tester program for Android Auto, giving users the chance to get early access to features if they’re prepared to put up with the potential instability of unfinished software. Android Auto has had a testing program, but attempting to sign up for it has shown a message warning that the program had reached its “maximum number of testers.”

“As a beta tester, you can help us build a better version of Android Auto. You can test how well new features work with your specific phone and vehicle in your part of the world,” Google says. “When you share your feedback, we’ll use it to help plan improvements for future releases.”

The announcement of the new beta program comes as Android Auto has just gone through one of its biggest expansions in years when it launched in dozens of new countries at the end of 2020. Its wireless connectivity feature also recently got a big boost with news that any Android 11 phone would be able to connect wirelessly to compatible vehicles. Considering these enhancements, it’s not surprising that Google needs more beta testers.

To sign up, Google says you can head over to the opt-in page, where there’ll be an option to “Become a tester.” Once signed up, the beta version of Android Auto can be downloaded from the Play Store. If the bugginess gets too much, Google says the link to opt out is right here. Just remember to uninstall the beta app and re-download the stable version from the Play Store to leave the beta.