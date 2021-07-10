Google Messages to bring RCS integration for Samsung’s continuity feature – SamMobile

Although Samsung’s Messages app features RCS (Rich Communication Services) integration, Google brought its own Messages app to Samsung smartphones. The app even features RCS and a One UI-like design, and it debuted with the Galaxy S21 earlier this year. Now, it has been revealed that Google could bring RCS integration for Samsung’s Continuity feature.

According to a new report from XDA-Developers, the Google Messages app could allow RCS to work with Samsung’s Continuity feature. It means that the messaging app could allow users to receive (and reply) RCS messages on Galaxy smartwatches and tablets. This upcoming feature was discovered through a string of text contained in the Android Messages app’s code.

The app’s code contains the text “Permission to send SMS/MMS/RCS messages using Android Messages API” and “With this permission, the app will be allowed to send SMS/MMS/RCS using Android Messages. It will have an access to send messages with any extra approvals.” It was earlier predicted that Google could open the Android Messages API to third-party messaging apps, but it was then clarified that the API is currently limited to the Google Messages app for Galaxy devices.

Google may bring this functionality to Samsung’s upcoming Wear OS-based smartwatches—Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic—and Galaxy smartphones and tablets running a future version of One UI. RCS is seen as a spiritual successor to SMS, and it supports group messaging, typing indicators, high-resolution images and videos, stickers and emojis, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption.

Have you started using RCS on your Samsung smartphone yet?