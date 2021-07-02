Google Meet to soon get these two new features – Times of India

NEW DELHI:

Google

Meet, the

video conferencing app

from

Google Workspace

, is receiving two new features which will improve its live-streaming capabilities.

Google Meet

users can now invite people from other domains for their live streams. Along with this, they can also allow live captions for improved accessibility.

Presently, Google Meet lets users host live streams with up to 100,000 participants. One of the limitations of hosting the live stream was that only accounts within the host’s domain were allowed to be invited for these live streams.

Now, the tech giant has added a feature which will enable the admins of the domain to allow cross-domain live streaming. With the rollout of this feature, the admins will have the ability to invite guests from a trusted Workspace domain.

Apart from this, Google has also added support for captions on live streams and this will act as a great accessibility feature for the deaf and hard-of-hearing users. It will also allow users to follow the live stream even if their audio is turned off.

The company has announced that the captions for live streams and cross-domain live streaming support will be added to Google Workspace accounts starting July 27, 2021.

Recently, Google rolled out the redesigned layout of Google Meet. After the redesign, a person’s self-view will appear in the bottom right of the grid, which as per Google allows them to focus on the video feeds at eye level. Users will also be able to unpin the content others share, allowing them to see more and larger video feeds.

