Google Meet redesign coming to Chromebase for meetings, hardware kits – 9to5Google

Following the web rollout, the Google Meet redesign is now coming to dedicated video calling hardware, like Chromebases. This is meant to ensure a consistent experience and workflow across all platforms.

On all-in-one touchscreens running Chrome OS, the experience is nearly identical to the web. It starts with a streamlined, always-visible bottom bar where all key controls are now located. Meeting dial-in codes, attachments, the participants list, chat, and other actions are in the right corner, while the time and meeting name is in the left.

The tiles of people speaking are outlined in blue, while mute indicators are more subdued to lower visual distraction. Meanwhile, a tile will show participants that are not currently onscreen because there are too many people.

Other changes include toggling between your feed being a tile in the grid or a floating window that can be repositioned, as well as the ability to unpin content shared by others.

On Meet hardware kits, Google has rounded corners on tiles, applied the Google Sans font everywhere, and is using a new color scheme (dark green replaced by blue) on displays and touchscreen controllers.

Note that for hardware kits, self view is always shown in the upper right corner and currently can’t be removed or resized.

Google Workspace customers using Meet hardware devices will start seeing this redesign from July 7.

